Supercomputer forecasts Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

A forecast made by a supercomputer suggests that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face off against each other in the championship final of the World Cup 2022, with Argentina going on to win the contest in a shootout against Portugal in Qatar.

The findings of the study, which were compiled by BCA Research and presented in a paper with the catchy title “The Most Important Of All Unimportant Forecasts 2nd Edition: 2022 FIFA World Cup” were made public.

BCA Research used a sample of 192 group stage matches and 64 knockout rounds from the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018 FIFA World Cups, as well as player statistics from the EA Sports FIFA video game, to predict the winner of the competition. Additionally, BCA Research used player statistics from the video game.

According to the findings of the investigation, Messi will be the player who will be holding the Cup on December 18.

“After much deliberation, we believe that when all is said and done, Argentina and Lionel Messi will be the ones to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. How confident are we about our choice for winner? While we are happy with our pick, Argentina will face many close games throughout the knockout stage, with the final being essentially a coin-toss,” BCA added

According to the findings of BCA Research, the most likely scenario for the championship match between Argentina and Portugal is a shootout decided by penalty kicks, with the former nation having a significant advantage in this aspect of the game. Argentine penalty shooters have been successful in four of their five World Cup shootout triumphs, scoring with a success rate of 77%.

On the other hand, Portugal has never had to take part in more than one penalty shootout, which they won against England in 2006 by scoring on three of their five attempts for a success rate of sixty percent. This was Portugal’s first experience with this type of competition.

