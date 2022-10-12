T20 Tri-Series Final: Pakistan will play New Zealand on Friday

T-20 Tri-Series Final: Pakistan will play New Zealand on Friday

WELLINGTON: Pakistan will meet New Zealand in the final of the T20I tri-series after Bangladesh was beaten by New Zealand.

The final will be held on Friday, October 14, in Christchurch, New Zealand, just a few days before the T20 World Cup starts in Australia this month.

Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway hit half-centuries as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in today’s match.

New Zealand played well to give Bangladesh a total of 208, but the visitors only reached 160-7.

New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson, was given the day off as his team easily followed up on Sunday’s eight-wicket win over Bangladesh to show that they are ready for the World Cup.

Bangladesh can’t make it to the T20 tri-series final if they lose three games in a row, so Thursday’s game against Pakistan is a dead rubber.

New Zealand starter Conway hit 64 off 40 balls, and his 45-run partnership with Finn Allen set the tone.

Phillips scored 60 runs off 24 balls to help New Zealand reach 208 for 5 wickets.

Adam Milne, who had been out with an abdominal strain, came back and clean-bowled Najmul Hossain Shanto in the fourth over. Shanto got 11 runs from 12 balls.

Shanto’s opening partner, Liton Das, was soon caught off Michael Bracewell’s ball by Martin Guptill off Liton Das. This put Bangladesh at 47-2.

The captain, Shakib Al Hasan’s, 70 off 40 balls, included 8 fours.

He was finally out when his shot just went over the cover and into the hands of New Zealand’s wicketkeeper, Conway, as Bangladesh lost the game.

