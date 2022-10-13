T20 Tri series: Pakistan beats Bangladesh with Nawaz quick-fire 45

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the T20 tri-series final.

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan received a morale boost before the T20 tri-series final after defeating Bangladesh by seven wickets at Hagley Oval stadium on Thursday. The Tigers, on the other hand, lost all four of their games at the end of the season.

Bangladesh chose to bat first, but they had trouble right away and only got nine runs in the first three overs.

Before Mohammad Wasim Jr. got rid of him, Najmul Hossain Shanto hit two fours. Soumya Sarkar did well against New Zealand, but he didn’t do well this time.

Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das steadied Bangladesh with an 88-run third-wicket stand. Liton got a 31-ball 50 on his 28th birthday. With six fours and two sixes, the right-hander scored 69 off 42.

Shakib scored 68 from 42 balls with seven fours and three sixes. After Liton and Shakib were taken out, Bangladesh fell apart. They only scored three runs in the last over and had 173/6 after 20 overs.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan opened for Pakistan with 101 runs in 12.3 overs. Babar became the 11th Pakistani batter to reach 11,000 runs at the highest level.

Haider Ali died for a duck after Babar got out for 55. Hasan Mahmud got both wickets, which helped Bangladesh make a comeback of sorts.

But it was a stand of 64 runs by Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz off 36 balls that got Pakistan so close to winning.

Rizwan scored 69 off 56 with four fours. Nawaz stayed unbeaten with 45 off 20 balls, including five fours and one six.

With eight runs to score in the last over, Pakistan got to 174 with one ball to spare. Mohammad Saifuddin, a fast bowler for Bangladesh, had a bad day. He gave up 53 runs in 3.5 overs.

