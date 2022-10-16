T20 WC: Pakistan’s team arrives in Brisbane

According to a Saturday report from Geo News, the Pakistani national Twenty20 team has landed in Brisbane from Christchurch in order to compete in the T20 World Cup, which begins today.

Up through November 13, a 16-team mega cricket competition will be held.

The national team has gathered in Brisbane tonight with the addition of Matthew Hayden, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and assistant coach Umar Rashid.

Along with the hosts, New Zealand and Bangladesh, the Triangular series included Pakistan in Christchurch. In the Tri-series championship match, Pakistan defeated the Black Caps.

Following his participation in the Captain’s Day in Melbourne, Captain Babar Azam has also arrived in Brisbane. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited the captains of every team competing in the international cricket competition to Melbourne to commemorate the Pakistani captain’s birthday.

The PCB will soon announce the Brisbane training plan for the national team. Tomorrow in Brisbane, the national team will not take part in any cricket or media events.

Dr. Shumail joined the group in Dr. Najeeb’s place.

The Men in Green team competing in the T20 World Cup in Australia will be coached by Hayden, according to the cricket board. In the UAE edition in 2021, the former Australian cricket player served as the team’s batting consultant. Last year, Pakistan reached the semifinals but fell to Australia.

Shaun Tait, another former Australian teammate of Hayden’s, is the team’s bowling coach. Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf, two former cricketers, are currently the team’s head coach and batting coach, respectively.