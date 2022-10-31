T20 World Cup 2022 – AFG vs SL Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on November 1.

Afghanistan will face Sri Lanka in the 32nd match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on November 1 at the Gabba. With group leaders New Zealand nearly certain to make the semi-finals and tournament favourites England and Australia vying for the other berth, Sri Lanka must win this game to have a chance of reaching the knockout round.

Sri Lanka enters the game having lost back-to-back games to Australia and New Zealand, and are on the verge of being eliminated from the competition. The Islanders, who advanced to the Super 12 stage after qualifying, will aim to finish in the top four of Group 1 to ensure automatic entrance to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the weather in Australia has left Afghanistan high and dry, as two of their scheduled matches have resulted in washouts, potentially destroying their semi-final ambitions. The game versus Sri Lanka presents an opportunity for them because it will be their final game of the Super 12 stage.

Pitch Condition

The Gabba’s surface has historically improved as the match progressed. Because the new ball moves about a bit in the early innings, the team bowling first will undoubtedly have an advantage in the match. At this facility, the team that wins the toss should bowl first.

Expected Playing XI

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Match Details

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Date and Time: November 1, 09:30 AM

