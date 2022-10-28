Ireland and Afghanistan each gain one point from the abandoned game

Afghanistan saw their second season-ending deluge

As the late game is scheduled to take place at the MCG between fourth-placed England and fifth-placed Australia, both of whom have two points

Advertisement

Rain forced the sides to divide the points after the Ireland vs. Afghanistan match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was called off without a bowl being thrown.

After their Super 12 match against New Zealand in Melbourne was called off on Wednesday owing to bad weather, winless Afghanistan suffered their second washout of the season.

Despite New Zealand having a game in hand, the no-result left Ireland in second place in Group 1 with three points after three matches. Afghanistan has two points and is still last in the group.

As fifth-placed Australia and fourth-placed England, both with two points, are slated to play the late match at the MCG, the weather could still have an impact on the group.

Advertisement Group 1 clash between Afghanistan and Ireland has been abandoned due to persistent rain in Melbourne 🌧#T20WorldCup | #AFGvIRE pic.twitter.com/jhZAbWxuUW — ICC (@ICC) October 28, 2022

Also Read