T20 World Cup 2022 – Afghanistan vs Ireland Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

The Afghans were defeated by England by five wickets in their first game.

Rain is expected to play a role in this contest as well, and the start time may be delayed.

Afghanistan will face a spirited Ireland in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match on Friday, October 28 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Afghans were defeated by England by five wickets in their first game and were extremely fortunate to earn that one crucial point against an in-form New Zealand after their match at the MCG was forced to be abandoned due to rain.

The Mohammad Nabi-led team now needs a win and those two points to keep their tournament hopes alive, with Group 1 wide open as all participating teams have opened their accounts in the points tally. They would like to challenge with the goal of winning their first competition.

However, it is not as simple as it appears. While the Afghans may appear to be the stronger side on paper, they will face an Irish team that will be brimming with confidence after shocking England in their previous match.

Pitch Conditions

Rain is expected to play a role in this contest as well, and the start time may be delayed, according to reports. While batting first and putting up a competitive total could be a good strategy, the captain who wins the toss will bowl first due to the inclement weather.

Expected Playing XI

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little..

MATCH DETAIL Match: Afghanistan vsIreland

Time: October 28, 9:00 AM IST

