T20 World Cup 2022: Australia, tournament’s hosts set to perform well

Australia’s inadequate preparation for their T20 World Cup 2022 defence.

Finch made a much-needed comeback against India with a half-century.

Australia has a well-rounded lineup with no obvious weak spots.

Advertisement

Few would dare underrate Aaron Finch’s team when they transition to tournament mode this week, despite Australia’s inadequate preparation for their T20 World Cup 2022 defence.

A sous-done 14 of the 15 members of Australia’s winning team from last year’s victory in the United Arab Emirates will attempt to win back-to-back championships on home fields during the coming weeks.

Australia has lost two warm-up games to England and another against India in Brisbane on Monday as selectors tinker and players are rested since blanking two-time champions West Indies at the beginning of the month.

However, Finch made a much-needed comeback against India with a half-century, and Australia had another weight removed on Tuesday when Pat Cummins was named the one-day team’s captain, ending a controversy that had threatened to overshadow the tournament.

Despite some minor uncertainties around Mitchell Marsh’s health and the performance of teammate Glenn Maxwell, Australia has a well-rounded lineup with no obvious weak spots.

As a hard-hitting finisher in the lower middle order, Tim David—the team’s lone new face—adds a fresh dimension to a strong batting lineup and tactical flexibility.

Advertisement

As Australia strives to become the first country to win back-to-back, selectors will probably choose continuity outside of David, who has virtually demoted Steve Smith to the bench.

The fast bowling trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood was rewarded for the selectors’ faith in them in the UAE, and they won’t want to split up in Australia.

Spinner Adam Zampa will be expected to perform well once more as the perfect counterbalance to the fast trio after taking 13 victims in last year’s championship match.

With Marsh, the star of last year’s championship victory over New Zealand, continuing at number three, Finch and fellow opener David Warner will create a familiar foundation on the powerplay.

Australia has a lot of backup in case of injuries. While Cameron Green is a skilled all-arounder outside the team, Kane Richardson is a more than capable backup seamer.

In a rematch of the championship game from the previous year, Australia will want to make a statement against New Zealand in their Super 12 opener on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

A decisive match against England in Melbourne the following week would benefit from a convincing victory over the Black Caps, a team they have dominated at home for more than a decade.

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan aims for victory with its middle order Pakistan's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. They will...