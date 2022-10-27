T20 World Cup 2022 – Australia vs England Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

Australia face England in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The match will be a virtual knockout game for both teams.

Australia have only won one of their previous seven T20Is against England.

In the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022, defending champions Australia will face Jos Buttler’s England in what will be a virtual knockout game for the two teams. The two teams were considered favourites to reach the semi-finals this year, but Australia’s early loss to New Zealand and England’s upset loss to Ireland in their previous matches have changed the equation.

When Australia lost their season opener to New Zealand, their net run rate suffered greatly. Despite winning their next game against Sri Lanka, the Men in Gold and Green still have a negative run rate (1.555) and are ranked fifth in their group. As a result, they cannot afford to lose another game in the tournament, and all of their remaining games are crucial.

Though two defeats will not disqualify them, their net run rate will play a significant role in their qualification process. Australia and England faced off in a three-match T20I series prior to the start of the World Cup, with England winning 2-0. The hosts will face a challenge, but they will aim to attack England hard.

Australia and England, like India and Pakistan, have been arch-rivals. There aren’t many bigger things than this. Any match between Australia and England is significant, and the game will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Furthermore, Australia has only won one of their previous seven T20Is against England. Jos Buttler led England to a resounding victory over Australia in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021, as Australia were bundled out for 125 runs and England chased the target down in just 11.4 overs.

Pitch Conditions

In the game between England and Afghanistan, we saw how fast the Perth surface was. So the pitch for the England-Australia game will be no different. Pacers will try to take advantage of the favourable conditions.

Expected Playing XI

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

MATCH DETAIL Match: Australia vs England

Venue: Perth

Time: October 28,1:00 PM IST

