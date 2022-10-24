T20 World Cup 2022 – Australia vs Sri Lanka Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

Sri Lanka play Australia in the 19th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth Stadium.

Australia suffered a humiliating defeat against New Zealand in their season opener.

The Aaron Finch-led team will now seek redemption and hope to open their account.

Advertisement

The 19th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Perth Stadium will feature defending champions Australia and reigning Asian Champions Sri Lanka. While Sri Lanka won their previous game against Ireland, Australia suffered a humiliating defeat against New Zealand in their season opener, losing by 89 runs.

Australia had already qualified for the Super 12 stage T20 World Cup 2022 based on their points table standing, but Sri Lanka had to work their way into the second round after topping the Group A points table in the first round. The Aaron Finch-led team will now seek redemption and hope to open their account in the tournament.

In Australia’s first game against previous year’s finalists New Zealand, Kane Williamson’s side batted first and scored a massive 200/3. Given Australia’s batting lineup, it appeared that they would chase it down, but the Kiwi bowlers delivered a nightmare, dismissing Australia for 111 runs during their chase.

Pitch Conditions

Although the pitch in Perth may be flatter than usual, pace bowlers should expect some help from the surface later. This match is expected to be played on what is known as a batting-friendly surface. The spinners get little help on this track.

Expected Playing XIs

Advertisement

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Match Details: Perth Stadium, Perth

Day/Date:October 25, 9:30 AM IST

Time: 04:00 PM IST

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11 Bangladesh will face the Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart (Monday)....