Match 28 of the Twenty20 World Cup 2022 will feature Bangladesh taking on Zimbabwe. This match will take place on Sunday at The Gabba in Brisbane. After playing in two league games and only managing one victory, Bangladesh is now in fourth place. After suffering a defeat to South Africa by 104 runs in their most recent match, the Tigers will be looking to play better in their next matches.

Players such as Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed will be important to the success of the team. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, is now in third place on the table and has the same number of wins as its competitors, but they have one more point because their match against the Proteas was washed out.

During their most recent match, the team captained by Craig Ervine achieved a magnificent triumph over Pakistan by beating them by one run. Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani are two of their company’s most talented performers. If the Chevrons are able to pull off an upset and win this match, they will have a strong case for one of the spots in the semifinals.

Pitch Condition

The batsmen have a significant advantage on this pitch, as evidenced by the average score of 156, which warns the bowlers to maintain tight lengths and emphasises the importance of maximising their potential. The majority of games played at The Gabba have been won by the team that batted first.

Expected Playing XI

Bangladesh

Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, M Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan(C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

BENCH : Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, M Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain

Zimbabwe

CR Ervine(C), M Shumba, RP Burl, W Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, SC Williams, B Evans, RW Chakabva, LM Jongwe, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

BENCH : T Munyonga, Clive Madande, TL Chatara, WP Masakadza, KT Kasuza, I Kaia, T Marumani, VM Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

