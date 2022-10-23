T20 World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

Bangladesh will face the Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart (Monday).

Bangladesh will face the Netherlands in the 17th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart (Monday). The Dutch team was defeated by Sri Lanka in their third and final game of the first round. However, the UAE’s first-round victory over Namibia ensured that the Netherlands advanced to the next round.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, was defeated by Afghanistan in their warm-up match. After defeating the Dutch side in the upcoming match, the Asian side will look to kick off its World Cup campaign on a high note.

Pitch Conditions

The Bellerive Oval pitch has been generally good for batting, but it does slow down a little once the ball gets old. The spinners are likely to have an impact on the game. The captain who wins the toss may want to have a bowl first.

Expected Playing XIs

Netherlands Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh. Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe

Bangladesh : Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud Match Details:Bellerive Oval, Hobart Day/Date:October 24, 9:30 AM IST Advertisement Time: 09:00 PM IST