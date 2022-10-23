Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • T20 World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11
T20 World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

T20 World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

Articles
Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

T20 World Cup 2022 – Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

Advertisement
  • Bangladesh will face the Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart (Monday).
  • The Dutch team was defeated by Sri Lanka in their third and final game of the first round.
  • Bangladesh, on the other hand, were defeated by Afghanistan in their warm-up match.
Advertisement

Bangladesh will face the Netherlands in the 17th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart (Monday). The Dutch team was defeated by Sri Lanka in their third and final game of the first round. However, the UAE’s first-round victory over Namibia ensured that the Netherlands advanced to the next round.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, was defeated by Afghanistan in their warm-up match. After defeating the Dutch side in the upcoming match, the Asian side will look to kick off its World Cup campaign on a high note.

Pitch Conditions

The Bellerive Oval pitch has been generally good for batting, but it does slow down a little once the ball gets old. The spinners are likely to have an impact on the game. The captain who wins the toss may want to have a bowl first.

Expected Playing XIs

Netherlands   Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh.  Bas de Leede,  Colin Ackermann,  Tom Cooper,  Scott Edwards (capt & wk),  Tim Pringle,  Timm van der Gugten,  Fred Klaassen  Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe
Advertisement
Bangladesh :  Soumya Sarkar,  Litton Das,  Shakib Al Hasan,  Afif Hossain,  Yasir Ali,  Nurul Hasan (wk),  Mosaddek Hossain,  Mehidy Hasan Miraz,  Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam,  Hasan Mahmud

Match Details:Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Day/Date:October 24, 9:30 AM IST

Advertisement

Time: 09:00 PM IST

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs India Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11
T20 World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs India Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, T20 World Cup News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LLC Masters: Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee confirmed their participation
LLC Masters: Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee confirmed their participation
Hockey World Cup: FIH proposes plans to empower National Associations
Hockey World Cup: FIH proposes plans to empower National Associations
Bangladesh Premier League: Rizwan and Naseem shining for Comilla Victorians
Bangladesh Premier League: Rizwan and Naseem shining for Comilla Victorians
FA Cup: Leeds United defeated Accrington Stanley, moving to fifth round
FA Cup: Leeds United defeated Accrington Stanley, moving to fifth round
Australia Open: Ashleigh Barty made surprise appearance at Melbourne Park
Australia Open: Ashleigh Barty made surprise appearance at Melbourne Park
Logo Released for the historic match at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium
Logo Released for the historic match at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story