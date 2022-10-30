T20 World Cup 2022 –Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Full Highlights

Bangladesh bounced back in the Twenty20 World Cup after a close win

Bangladesh was able to get back on track in the Twenty20 World Cup after squeaking out a victory in a nail-biter against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Both the first half-century scored by Bangladesh’s opener Najmul Shanto and Taskin Ahmed’s three wickets were crucial to Bangladesh’s triumph, which was decided by the very last ball.

Shanto (71), who was important in steering Bangladesh to a score of 150-7 at the Gabba pitch in Brisbane during a game that came down to the wire, was one of the key contributors. Zimbabwe needed 16 runs off of an incredible final over.

Bangladesh thought they had won when Blessing Muzarabani was stumped attempting a six off the penultimate ball. After shaking hands, the fielding team celebrated. Bangladesh won in five runs.

However, a review showed that wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan’s gloves had taken the ball in front of the stumps, which is illegal, so the umpires called a no-ball.

Muzarabani missed again, leaving Zimbabwe behind at 147-8 after the teams returned to the field for a free hit with four needed to win.

India now has three points and will play South Africa in Perth later on Sunday. Bangladesh and India share four Group 2 points.

Pakistan must win against the Netherlands in Perth because both teams have no points.

Zimbabwe still has three points and could make the semifinals despite the loss. Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run Thursday.

Each group’s top two competitors advance.

On a beautiful day, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat. In the second over, pace bowler Muzarabani caught Soumya Sarkar behind without scoring.

Shanto hit two boundaries in the first few overs, and he and Liton Das put on 22 runs before Das ballooned a catch to Tendai Chatara off a slower Muzarabani delivery.

Zimbabwe’s economical bowling kept the score at 63-2 at halftime despite shaky fielding.

After that, Bangladesh became more aggressive and rotated the strike well. Bangladesh’s first half-century of the tournament came from Shanto’s 45-ball fifty.

Al Hasan, who has played every T20 World Cup since 2007, was not run out on 23. However, he was out five balls later, caught beautifully by Muzarabani off spinner Sean Williams, ending a 54-run partnership.

Bangladesh scored 47 runs in their final five overs after Shanto holed out to Craig Ervine.

Zimbabwean batsman Wessly Madhevere top-edged Ahmed to deep fielder Mustafizur Rahman on the third ball of their reply. Zimbabwe was immediately harmed.

Two overs later, captain Craig Ervine edged the ball to wicketkeeper Hasan and Ahmed took his second wicket.

Mustafizur Rahman entered the game and eliminated Milton Shumba on his second ball. Zimbabwe was 35-4 after dangerman Sikandar Raza was dismissed in the same over.

Sean Williams (64) and Regis Chakabva helped them reach 64-4 after 10 overs, but a bowling change broke the partnership, and Ahmed returned to remove Chakabva (15).They needed 56 runs in the next five overs, and Williams was run out with eight balls left, seemingly ending their hopes before the thrilling final.

