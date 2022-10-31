T20 World Cup 2022 – England vs New Zealand Match Preview, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11

England face New Zealand in the 33rd game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

England will face the in-form New Zealand in the 33rd game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. While England’s competition has been plagued by rain, resulting in an upset loss to Ireland, New Zealand has been in terrific form and is the only unbeaten team in their group, making them the favourites to win.

The spotlight will be on England following their dismal performance against Ireland. Their bowlers and batsman have struggled on these difficult and unpredictable conditions. New Zealand’s game against Afghanistan, on the other hand, was called off owing to weather, but they easily won their other two matches.

This is a must-win game for England, as a loss would effectively eliminate Jos Buttler’s side from the tournament. If they win the game, they will keep their semi-final hopes alive, and if New Zealand wins the game, they will be extremely close to clinching a semi-final berth, as they have a large NRR edge.

Pitch Condition

The surface of the Gabba pitch is level. The surface improves as the game progresses, allowing new-ball bowlers to feel some lateral movement off it. Fans may expect a high-scoring encounter on this surface.

Expected Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Match Details

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Match Timings– 1:30 PM IST