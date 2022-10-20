T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland routed Scotland after epic comeback

T20 World Cup 2022: Ireland routed Scotland after an epic comeback.

Ireland stunned Scotland by six wickets.

Scots scored 176-5 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart in ideal conditions.

Advertisement

Ireland stunned Scotland by six wickets thanks in large part to a spectacular 119-run partnership between George Dockrell and Curtis Campher at T20 World Cup2022.

On the strength of Michael Jones’ 86, the Scots scored 176-5 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart in ideal conditions, the biggest total of the competition thus far. They then held the Irish to 65-4 after 10 overs.

When they arrived at the crease, though, Campher (69 off 32 balls) and Dockrell (39 off 27) let loose with some fireworks, guiding them home against all odds and with an over to spare.

After losing to Zimbabwe on Monday, it was their first victory of the competition, and it widens the field in Group B.

After their highest-ever successful run chase at a World Cup, Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie commented, “Pretty special, I can’t remember a more significant combination.”

Even if we faltered toward the end of the year despite playing some fantastic cricket, the lads deserve credit for the partnership.

Advertisement

They got off to a rocky start by cheaply losing Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, which made their mission even more difficult.

After 10 overs, they had collapsed to 65-4 and it appeared all but over. Lorcan Tucker (20) and Harry Tector (14) had put up 28 before both left within six balls.

However, the tide turned when Dockrell and Campher entered the crease and started swinging the bat, scoring 18 runs off a single Mark Watt over.

They kept up the pressure to cross the finish line by lowering the required runs to 52 off the final five overs.

Scotland captain Richard Berrington stated, “The idea was to take early wickets, put them under pressure, but credit to Campher and Dockrell for that immaculate partnership, they snatched the game away from us.”

“Jones was outstanding throughout the innings, I thought, with the bat,” said the reviewer.

Advertisement

As Scotland sought to capitalize on their dramatic 42-run shock of two-time winners West Indies on Monday, Jones smashed a scorching 86 off 55 balls.

It was the highest score ever recorded at a T20 World Cup and the highest score ever by a Scot.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, they also got off to a rough start with opener George Munsey, who shone against the West Indies, only going for two balls.

Jones was joined by Matthew Cross, and the two of them sounded a 59. Cross, though, was caught for 28 after being duped by a slower delivery when Campher entered the assault.

Before finally falling in the last over, Jones played superbly, reaching his first T20 half-century off 38 balls with a single and being effectively backed by Berrington (37) and Michael Leask (17).

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022: Three groups make roster adjustments The T20 World Cup 2022 Technical Committee accepted the replacements of four...