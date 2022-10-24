T20 World Cup 2022, Marsh calls Australia “hard to stop” after opening loss

Australia lost the first match of the T20 World Cup to New Zealand by 89 runs on Saturday.

Mitchell Marsh said that Australia would stick with the same eleven players to change their luck.

Mitchell Marsh, an all-rounder for Australia, said on Monday that the team was sure it could get back on track after losing its first game at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Advertisement

New Zealand beat the hosts by 89 runs in the first match of the tournament on Saturday. On Tuesday, Sri Lanka, who won their first match of the Super 12, will play the hosts in Perth.

Marsh said that Australia would stick with the same eleven players to change their luck.

“I think that we’ve got a lot of confidence in our group that once we get on a roll we’re going to be very hard to stop,” Marsh told reporters.

“Obviously we didn’t start well the other night, but we’ve got great self-belief. We know our best is the best in the world. So hopefully, we can turn it around against Sri Lanka. (It’s) the nature of the tournament. You lose one game, and your back is up against the wall. Hopefully, we play well and get past that. Then we move on to England,” he added.

Marsh, who was born in Perth, said that the conditions on his home ground would give Australia an edge over Sri Lanka, whose spin attack is very important.

“We know these conditions very well. And the stadium should suit us more than them,” said Marsh.

Advertisement

Marsh thought that quick bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins, who had trouble with New Zealand, would do better in Perth.

The spin bowlers Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga were very important to Sri Lanka’s 9-wicket win over Ireland on Sunday, the team’s first game.

When the Australians went to Sri Lanka in June, the two caused trouble, but things are likely to be different there.

“Hopefully spin doesn’t play a huge factor in Perth and we can look to really attack them,” said Marsh.

“They’re two key bowlers and if we can get on top of them then I think we’ll be ahead of the game.”

Theekshana said that Sri Lanka is full of confidence after their big win over Ireland, but they are still worried about the injured hosts.

Advertisement

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022 – Australia vs Sri Lanka Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11 Sri Lanka play Australia in the 19th match of the ICC Men's...