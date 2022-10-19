T20 World Cup 2022: Nabi saves Afghanistan from Pakistan’s initial baton attack

Nabi saves Afghanistan from Pakistan’s initial baton attack.

Mohammad Nabi saved Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game today after Pakistani spinners destroyed their top-order batting.

In the practice match, Nabi played the captain’s knock to assist Afghanistan to defeat Pakistan by a score of 154-6. As runs were lost in the last stretch of the innings, Pakistan’s bowlers were unable to capitalize on their efforts.

In just his second game back from injury, Shaheen Shah Afridi found his rhythm again and took the game’s first wicket in the first over. In addition to losing his wicket owing to a toe-crushing yorker, Afghanistan’s opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was also obliged to return to the dugout with the assistance of a teammate because of the discomfort.

In his second over, Hazratullah Zazai was also defeated by Shaheen as Afghanistan struggled to get going. Following that, Ibrahim Zadran assumed charge, but a few fast wickets placed him under strain as well until skipper Nabi arrived.

Before Shadab Khan replaced him, he and Nabi scored a total of 33 runs together. Later, after his team had struggled to 82-6 in 13.3 overs, Nabi was given a partner in Usman Ghani.

Together, the two bats scored 72 runs to lift Afghanistan to a respectable total. Nabi got 51 points off of 37, which included five bogies and a six. Usman’s 20-ball 32 also had a significant impact in getting Afghanistan back on track.

Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab each shared a wicket, while Shaheen and Haris Rauf each claimed two wickets.

