T20 World Cup 2022 – Namibia vs UAE MATCH PREVIEW

Namibia will focus on increasing their strike rate when they face UAE.

UAE appeared rather average in their first two T20 World Cup matches.

Namibia travelled to the UAE with a lot of promise.

Namibia was in a difficult situation after being defeated by the Netherlands in the previous match after shocking Sri Lanka in the tournament’s opening game. It will be necessary for them to win the game in order for them to advance to the competition’s Super 12. UAE, on the other side, appeared rather average in their first two T20 World Cup matches. They lost against the Netherlands first, then in the following game, Sri Lanka comprehensively outplayed their batting order. Now, even if mathematically they are still in the running for the prize, it would take a miracle for them to succeed.

Namibia will focus on increasing their strike rate in addition to thinking about winning when they face UAE. They currently have a far higher strike rate than their rivals, but a lot may change in the third game. The team would, however, prefer to concentrate on the victory first. The middle order is under pressure to take control because their top order has played poorly in their first two matches. The Gerhard Erasmus-led team would aim to reverse that and advance onto their second Super 12 in as many years against an ordinary-looking UAE bowling attack. They have fared reasonably well in the tournament when it comes to bowling. JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck have excelled for the African country with both the bat and the bowl.

The team travelled to the UAE with a lot of promise, but they were never able to match the T20 World Cup’s speed. They lacked self-assurance and were not very fit. The management of the squad needs to address their conservative mentality. Another issue that has come up during the competition is their lack of Australian-specific match practice. Now all they have to do to please the audience and make a statement to their rivals is play some courageous cricket.

Playing Combinations for UAE vs NAM

UAE:

They require a mental shift more than new employees. To set up the upcoming hitters for success, the team’s openers must perform well. They must alter their conservative strategy in a T20I match.

Probable XI: Waseem Muhammad, Chirag Suri, Aryan Lakra, CP Rizwan (c), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Namibia:

The Namibian team is unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup after losing their most recent game versus the Netherlands. Again, JJ Smit and Jan Frylinck hope to make a significant contribution for Namibia.

Probable XI: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

NAM vs UAE Head-To-Head

Played- 01 | NAM – 01 | UAE – 00

NAM vs UAE Broadcast Details:

Match Timings- 1:30 PM IST

