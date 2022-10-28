T20 World Cup 2022 – NZ vs SL Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

Sri Lanka and New Zealand will meet in Match 27 of the T20 World Cup 2022.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will meet in Match 27 of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. So far, the Sri Lankan team has had contrasting results, beginning with a comfortable win over Ireland and then losing the plot against hosts Australia in their previous game. Sri Lanka is third in the points table with two points from two games and will need to win the upcoming match to stay in the competition.

Meanwhile, New Zealand kicked off the tournament with a bang, defeating Australia in their first match. The game against Afghanistan, on the other hand, was called off. Despite this, they currently lead the points table with three points from two games. The Blackcaps have an excellent net run rate; all they need to do now is keep winning.

Pitch Condition

The SCG has been a haven for batters thus far, making it difficult for the fast bowlers who haven’t had much help from the wicket. The skipper who wins the toss will want to bat first because the spinners do get a little bit of a turn if they can flight the deliveries.

Expected Playing XI

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara

MATCH DETAIL

Match: NZ vs SL

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground

Date and Time: October 29, 1:30 PM IST

