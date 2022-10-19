T20 World Cup 2022: Pak-Afghan warm-up match called off due to rain

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghan player’s toe crushed by vicious bowling from Shaheen Shah
Rainy weather forced the cancellation of Pakistan and Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up game.
Pakistan had scored 19 runs in 2.2 overs when the umpires determined that due to the heavy rain, no more play could be conducted.
Mohammad Nabi earlier helped Afghanistan after Pakistan’s bowlers eliminated their top order.
There’s no stopping @MohammadNabi007! ⚡️ ⚡️
This is a cracking 36-ball half-century from the AfghanAtalan’s captain! 💪 💪Advertisement
We finished on 154/6 in 20 overs#AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup2022 | #SuperCola | #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/0J6EQYMRVm
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 19, 2022
After Afghanistan slid to 48-4 inside of eight overs, Nabi, who hit an unbeaten 51 in 37 balls, performed a captain’s knock to help Afghanistan record 154-6.
After a strong start, the Pakistani bowlers were unable to capitalize as runs were lost in the final five overs of the innings, totalling 55.
SHAHEEN pic.twitter.com/WR1BPa1Z8V
— adi✨|| haris rauf cheerleader (@adidoescricket) October 19, 2022
In just his second game back from injury, Shaheen Shah Afridi found his rhythm again and took the game’s first wicket in the first over. In addition to losing his wicket owing to a toe-crushing yorker, Afghanistan’s opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was also obliged to return to the dugout with the assistance of a teammate because of toe discomfort.
Shaheen also defeated Hazratullah Zazai in his second over as Afghanistan battled to establish a rhythm.
Ibrahim Zadran assumed responsibility after that with 35 runs in 34 balls, but a few of fast wickets placed him under strain as well until captain Nabi arrived.
🔁 INNINGS CHANGE
Skipper @MohammadNabi007 scored a fighting half-century (51*) with @IZadran18 (35) and @IMUsmanGhani87 (32*) playing their part to see AfghanAtalan post 154/6 in their allotted 20 overs. #AfghanAtalan | #T20WorldCup2022 | #SuperCola | #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/tLxtG75Ium
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) October 19, 2022
Before Shadab Khan removed Zadran, the two of them combined for 33 runs. Later, after his team had struggled to 82-6 in 13.3 overs, Nabi was given a partner in Usman Ghani.
Together, the two bats scored 72 runs to lift Afghanistan to a respectable total. Usman’s 20-ball 32 also had a significant impact in getting Afghanistan back on track.
Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab each split a wicket, while Shaheen and Haris Rauf each claimed two.
