In Pakistan’s next match at the T20 World Cup 2022, they will compete against the Netherlands. Pakistan is a former T20 champion.

In Pakistan’s next match at the T20 World Cup 2022, they will compete against the Netherlands. Pakistan is a former T20 champion.

The Men in Green have not yet opened their account in the points table and will need to play out of their skins against the Dutch side in order to register a comprehensive victory against them and boost both their run rate and their net run rate. They will also need to play out of their skins to win.

The Netherlands are in the same position as Pakistan, having lost their first two matches of the season. They will attempt to open their account by giving Pakistan a tough challenge and hopefully winning. The contest will take place on the bumpy and fast-moving track in Perth, which will host the competition.

Pitch Report

It is anticipated that the wicket at the Perth Stadium will provide help to the faster bowlers. The bowlers who use the new ball will want to get early wickets in order to reduce the opposition’s scoring. It’s possible that the skipper who wins the coin toss will want to eat first.

Advertisement

Expected Playing XI

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman/Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands:

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022 – NZ vs SL Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11 Sri Lanka and New Zealand will meet in Match 27 of the...