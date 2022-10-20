T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan aims for victory with its middle order

Pakistan’s preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Pakistan’s preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where they will begin their quest for a second championship with a Super 12 match against arch-rivals India on Sunday, has been uncharacteristically calm for a team prone to turbulent build-ups.

Before a tri-series in New Zealand, Babar Azam and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan had to shoulder the weight of scoring runs, therefore fixing the middle order’s problems was first on their list of priorities.

After Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, and Iftikhar Ahmed triumphed in New Zealand by defeating the hosts in Friday’s final, Babar can now breathe a little easier.

Babar said that “our middle order moved up in the last two matches.”

“The team gains a lot of confidence when they put up a performance like that just before the World Cup.

“They would likely do well at the World Cup, I’m sure of that. It’s encouraging for us.”

While Rizwan, the top-ranked T20 cricket batsman, and Babar, who is ranked third, are no longer required to bat alone and may focus on setting the tone for the innings, they must still do it at the top of the order.

The 2009 champions must be careful not to lose their momentum like they did in 2017, when Australia eliminated Pakistan in the semifinals despite Pakistan finishing the Super 12 stage unbeaten.

Shaheen Afridi, the team’s captain, has returned from a knee injury to join the group, which features a strong pace attack led by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan has always had a surplus of fast bowlers, and our pace attack right now is highly effective, according to Babar.

“Shaheen’s comeback bolsters our offensive strategy. Both with the new ball and in the death overs, Haris has significantly improved.

“This is a chance to show off our abilities as a pace unit.”

Pakistan’s campaign kicks off with a sold-out match against India in Melbourne, so they don’t have much time to ease into the tournament.

Last year, Pakistan ended its losing skid against India at World Cups and won when the two neighbors squared off in an Asia Cup match in the United Arab Emirates in September.

A match against India is usually a fierce battle, according to Babar.

“Fans anticipate them enthusiastically. We have a lot of fun and give it our all on the pitch.”

