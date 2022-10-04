T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistani officials Ahsan Raza & Aleem Dar

Aleem Dar & Ahsan Raza have been selected as match officials for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Match officials for the forthcoming major event on Tuesday.

Super 12s and the qualification round will be officiated by these officials.

Aleem Dar & Ahsan Raza, both from Pakistan, have been selected as match officials for the T20 World Cup 2022.

The ICC revealed the match officials for the forthcoming major event on Tuesday. Both the Super 12s and the qualification round will be officiated by these officials.

The T20 World Cup 2022 would employ up to 16 umpires and four match referees to oversee the match-officiating.

Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon, and Ranjan Madugalle served as the match officials.

Umpires: Rodney Tucker, Michael Gough, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough.

