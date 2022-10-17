Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan's fate change with new opening duo





T20 WC

  • Pakistan’s fate change with new opening duo in T20 World Cup 2022.
  • Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have recently come under fire for their overly cautious approach.
  • Pakistan scored an outstanding 66/1 in the first powerplay thanks to the 49 runs scored by Masood and Ali in just 4.5 overs.
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the traditional opening duo for the Pakistani team, have recently come under fire for their overly cautious approach to the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 innings.

However, Shan Masood and Haider Ali’s replacement as the opening combination during the T20 World Cup warm-up game against England on Monday was a breath of new air for the Pakistan team’s supporters.

Pakistan scored an outstanding 66/1 in the first powerplay thanks to the 49 runs scored by Masood and Ali in just 4.5 overs.

It is unlikely that Pakistan will switch out Azam and Rizwan as their starting pair during the huge tournament, but it didn’t stop the internet community from praising Pakistan’s aggressive top strategy.

