T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan’s fate change with new opening duo

Pakistan’s fate change with new opening duo in T20 World Cup 2022.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have recently come under fire for their overly cautious approach.

Pakistan scored an outstanding 66/1 in the first powerplay thanks to the 49 runs scored by Masood and Ali in just 4.5 overs.

Advertisement

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, the traditional opening duo for the Pakistani team, have recently come under fire for their overly cautious approach to the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 innings.

However, Shan Masood and Haider Ali’s replacement as the opening combination during the T20 World Cup warm-up game against England on Monday was a breath of new air for the Pakistan team’s supporters.

Pakistan scored an outstanding 66/1 in the first powerplay thanks to the 49 runs scored by Masood and Ali in just 4.5 overs.

It is unlikely that Pakistan will switch out Azam and Rizwan as their starting pair during the huge tournament, but it didn’t stop the internet community from praising Pakistan’s aggressive top strategy.

Surprisingly today, Pakistan are off to quick start as they have made 66-1 after the powerplay against England! Advertisement Shan Masood and Haider Ali opened the batting while Captain Shadab Khan is in at No.3. — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) October 17, 2022

Pakistan = 66 in Power Play!

This game is happening today. I’ve been saying since long alongwith many friends; Babar and Rizwan shouldn’t be opening together. I’ld have Rizwan come down the order. He plays a lot of dot balls in PP which doesn’t allow Pakistan to put big totals Advertisement — Basit Subhani (@BasitSubhani) October 17, 2022

No Babar-Rizwan .. and Pakistan scored 66 in first six overs 🔥#T20WorldCup — – (@Marvellous_Capt) October 17, 2022

Advertisement

66-1 in powerplay? Is this the same Pakistan we know? #PAKvsEng pic.twitter.com/w3w85YOpHv — Rumasa (@Rumasazahra) October 17, 2022

66 runs in the powerplay for pakistan. Shan is playing beautifuly. Advertisement — kamran (@Crickami) October 17, 2022

Pakistan is 66-1 after power play. Always said I’ll take a 60-1 or even a 65-2 over a 40-0 ALL DAY — 🌜 (@AzaaadLub) October 17, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read T20 World Cup: England selects to start game against Pakistan from field England selects to start game against Pakistan from field. England's captain Jos...