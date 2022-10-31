T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table after Australia beats Ireland Group

Lorcan Tucker set up Ireland’s win over England in Melbourne last week. After sabotaging England’s chances of reaching the semi-finals, Tucker helped revive England’s campaign by overcoming Australia’s pace attack and Ireland’s 26-5 score.

Tucker’s unbeaten 71 couldn’t help Ireland win a third T20 World Cup title. It cut Australia’s lead to 42 runs. It kept England’s net run rate above Australia’s, helping them reach the final four.

If England can overcome their nervousness and win their two remaining matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Australia must beat Afghanistan in their final match in Adelaide. England’s match against Sri Lanka is the group’s penultimate game, so they’ll know the net run rate permutations. POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 0 +3.850 5 2 Australia 4 2 1 1 0 -0.304 5 3 England 3 1 1 1 0 +0.239 3 4 Ireland 4 1 2 1 0 -1.544 3 5 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 0 0 -0.890 2 6 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 0 -0.620 2