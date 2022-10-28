T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after matches called off due to rain

Ireland vs Afghanistan match called off without a ball being bowled.

Match between England and Australia abandoned due to rain at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rain forced the sides to divide the points after their Super 12 match was called off on Wednesday owing to bad weather.

Rain forced the sides to divide the points after the Ireland vs. Afghanistan match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was called off without a bowl being thrown.

Meanwhile, The match between England and Australia on Friday was abandoned due to rain at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the venue of the match. Earlier, rain had forced the toss to be delayed. Then wet outfield delayed the toss before the rain returned and the umpires decided to call the game off. England and Australia thus shared a point each. England and Australia both have three points each to their credit now but a better net run rate sees England take the second spot in Group 1 and Australia the number four.

T20 World Cup 2022 Points table Group 1

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 0 +4.450 3 2 England 3 1 1 1 0 +0.239 3 3 Ireland 3 1 1 1 0 -1.169 3 4 Australia 3 1 1 1 0 -1.555 3 5 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 +0.450 2 6 Afghanistan 3 0 1 2 0 -0.620 2