T20 World Cup 2022 Points table, Bangladesh beats Netherlands as South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match called off

Bangladesh have got their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign underway in style by registering a hard-fought 9 runs victory over the Netherlands in Hobart on Monday.

Taskin Ahmed (4/25) set the vibe when he eliminated Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd with the initial two bundles of Netherlands’ run pursue en route to vocation best figures and he was very much upheld by Hasan Mahmud (2/15).

Captain Shakib Al Hasan (1/32) was generally costly during his four overs and a couple of run outs in the field made it a decent day for Bangladesh as they kicked their competition off with a triumph.

Meanwhile, another Match ended with NO RESULT as Match Called-Off Due to Rain. South Africa takes on Zimbabwe on Monday in the second game of the day at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called off after multiple rain interruptions, here on Monday. Electing to bat, Zimbabwe posted 79 for five after the match was reduced to nine-over-a-side. Zimbabwe lost early wickets before Wessly Madhevere (35 not out) and Milton Shumba (18) gave them a respectable total. Lungi Ngidi (2/20) picked up two wickets for South Africa.

Quinton de Kock led South Africa’s chase superbly, smashing 47 off 18 balls. The Proteas were 51 for no loss in 3 overs before rain spoiled their party.

Rain halted play as the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between South Africa vs Zimbabwe got called off at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, on Monday. After rain delayed the start of the match, the overs were reduced to nine each.

T20 World Cup 2022 Points table:

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 +0.450 2 2 India 1 1 0 0 0 +0.050 2 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 0 +0.000 1 3 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 0 +0.000 1 5 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 0 6 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.450 0