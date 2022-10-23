T20 World Cup 2022 Points table, India beats Pakistan as Sri Lanka knocks Ireland

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya star as India beat Pakistan in World Twenty20 opener.

India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground thanks to the play of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (MCG).

India faced early setbacks in their chase of 160 as they lost four wickets. However, when Kohli and Pandya intervened, they assisted the team in recovering and increased the pressure on the bowlers.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan spinners ripped through Ireland’s batting line to restrict them to 128/8 before Kusal Mendis’ 86-ball knock propelled Sri Lanka to their first Super 12 victory of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup, here on Sunday.

Set a target of 129, Sri Lanka cruised to victory in just 15 Overs, with nine wickets in hand, thanks to a brilliant knock from Mendis up the order.

The right-handed batter batted unbeaten for 68 runs off 43 deliveries, hitting five boundaries and three sixes.

T20 World Cup 2022 Points table:

Group 1

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 0 +4.450 2 2 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 0 +2.467 2 3 England 1 1 0 0 0 +0.620 2 4 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.620 0 5 Ireland 1 0 1 0 0 -2.467 0 6 Australia 1 0 1 0 0 -4.450 0

Group 2

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 India 1 1 0 0 0 +0.050 2 2 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 3 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 5 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 +0.000 0 6 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 0

