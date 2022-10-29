New Zealand easily defeated Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs

Glenn Phillips’ 104 runs off of 64 balls

New Zealand easily defeated Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, allowing them to keep their spot atop the Group 1 table in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup, which is now taking place.

After winning the coin toss and opting to bat first, the Blackcaps’ captain, Kane Williamson, saw his team’s score drop to 15 for 3 at one point during the game. Nevertheless, the Blackcaps were able to bounce back up to 167 for 7 and win the match because to Glenn Phillips’ 104 runs off of 64 balls.

New Zealand knocked out Sri Lanka for 102 while attempting to defend the total thanks to the efforts of Trent Boult, who took four wickets and returned figures of four for thirteen, as well as Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, who each took two wickets. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner both took two wickets.

As a result of New Zealand’s victory, the team is currently in first place in Group 1 after collecting five points over their first three matches. This puts them ahead of Australia and Japan. They have gone one step closer to ensuring a berth in the competition’s semifinals as a result of their victory, which propelled them to the next level.

As of right now, Sri Lanka is in the same position it was in after the first three matches: they have two points. In addition, New Zealand’s performance in this victory was their greatest against Sri Lanka in Twenty20 Internationals in terms of the number of runs scored.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

GROUP 1

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST NET RR POINTS 1 New Zealand 3 2 0 +3.850 5 2 England 3 1 1 +0.239 3 3 Ireland 3 1 1 -1.169 3 4 Australia 3 1 1 -1.555 3 5 Sri Lanka 3 1 2 -0.890 2 6 Afghanistan 3 0 1 -0.620 2

