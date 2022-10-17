Advertisement
T20 World Cup 2022: Rain anticipated to have an impact on Pakistan India game

Articles
T20 World Cup 2022: Rain anticipated to have an impact on Pakistan-India game

  • Rain anticipated to have an impact on Pakistan-India game.
  • Australian Bureau of Meteorology predicts that Melbourne could experience heavy rain on October 23.
  • Three Australian states are now experiencing rain and freezing conditions.
Rain is likely to impact Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 opener against India on October 23 at the venerable Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCC).

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology predicts that Melbourne, Australia, could experience heavy rain during T20 World Cup 2022 Pakistan India match on October 23.

Melbourne is expected to have rain starting on Thursday, and three Australian states are now experiencing rain and freezing conditions.
It is important to note that there are no more available tickets for the India-Pakistan game. Both teams will receive one point if the game is postponed due to rain.

On Sunday, the eagerly anticipated T20 World Cup began in Australia (today).

