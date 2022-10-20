T20 World Cup 2022: Rain likely affect Pakistan-India conflict

Rain likely affects the Pakistan-India conflict in T20 World Cup 2022.

The Bureau of Meteorology estimates that there is a 90% chance of rain on game day.

A match must consist of at least five overs per side.

The highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and India on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is likely to be ruined by rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology estimates that there is a 90% chance of rain on game day, which might result in a washout.

A match must consist of at least five overs per side. Because there are no spare days for group-stage games, both teams will receive points in the event of a tie.

The training sessions on Friday and Saturday are also likely to be impacted by severe rain, according to the weather forecast.

Despite being ranked first in the world going into their match with Pakistan, India hasn’t won a significant trophy since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy.

They are without important all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, but captain Rohit Sharma insisted the team was capable of handling it.

In place of Bumrah, he remarked, “The bowlers who have traveled with us to the World Cup have played enough matches.After recovering from a knee injury, speed bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is welcomed back to the Pakistani team after they just won a T20 tri-series in New Zealand.

The captain, Babar Azam, remarked that the boys were confident. Rain is anticipated as Australia begins its World Cup defense.

A wetter-than-average summer is predicted for parts of Australia, and Sydney and Melbourne are anticipated to see downpours starting on Friday and lasting through the next week.

In a rematch of the 2021 final in Dubai, when Mitchell Marsh’s unbeaten 77 helped Australia to an eight-wicket victory and their first title, Aaron Finch’s team will begin their title defense against New Zealand on Saturday evening at a sold-out Sydney Cricket Ground.

Hobart, where games are scheduled for Friday and Sunday, could also be affected by the weather, though the weather is looking good for England’s opening match against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

