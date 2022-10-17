In T20 World Cup 2022, Shan Masood makes an open admission.

Playing time and international cricket are incomparable because they provide precise feedback.

Pakistan will play their opening match against their bitter rivals India.

Advertisement

Before Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 start against India on October 23, top-order batsman Shan Masood of Pakistan has spoken out about his performance in the game’s shortest format.

Since making his debut less than a month ago, the left-hander has scored 220 runs in 12 T20 Internationals at an average of 24.4 and a strike rate of 125.

“I’m not happy with my performances right now. I want to contribute more and have a bigger influence. My whole emphasis has been and will continue to be on performing the necessary function and reflecting on my missteps “Masood penned an article for the Pakistan Cricket Board in his column (PCB).

“Playing time and international cricket are incomparable because they provide you the most precise feedback. My goal is to improve every day so that I can help the team and the outcome, he continued.

Masood was optimistic that Pakistan would bring home the trophy, nevertheless.

“The three-nation series in New Zealand gave us the best opportunity to practise in the conditions we anticipate facing in Australia. Now that we know exactly what is needed to bring the prized trophy home, we can plan accordingly,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Additionally, the 33-year-old emphasised the significance of momentum throughout the major event.

“At the World Cup, performance and momentum are important. Our attention and discussion as a team that wants to win the World Cup has been on how to continue enhancing all three aspects of our performance “said he.

“We talked about how to get better even after beating New Zealand in the tri-series final on . We’re always thinking about the wider picture, which shows that we’re a team that wants to keep improving “Added he.

Masood is also anticipating the “never-dying affection and support” of Pakistan fans during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

On October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan will play their opening match against their bitter rivals India.

Also Read Yorkshire will be led by Shan Masood next year Shan Masood will be named Yorkshire' new captain for 2023. He has...