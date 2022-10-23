T20 World Cup 2022 – South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match.

The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 24.

Both teams would be eager to get their respective campaigns off to a winning start.

South Africa will face Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match on Monday, October 24 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Both teams would be eager to get their respective campaigns off to a winning start.

All eyes will be on South Africa, who are considered the tournament’s dark horses. Before a 1-2 loss in India last month, they were unbeaten in all bilateral T20I series in the previous year. The Proteas made a good first impression by crushing New Zealand by nine wickets in a warm-up match, bowling them out for 98, while their next warm-up match against Bangladesh was cancelled due to rain.

Zimbabwe would be brimming with confidence after finally making it to the main round of the T20 World Cup after missing out last year, and they would be hoping to capitalise on this opportunity. While they were defeated by the two-time winners West Indies by 31 runs in the group stage, their 31-run and five-wicket victories over Ireland and Scotland earned them a Super 12 berth.

Pitch Conditions

Teams could tell from the first round of matches that scoring off the new ball was difficult at the Bellerive Oval, and bowlers benefited from using hard lengths upfront. There’s something for seamers and spinners here, and scores of around 160 are competitive. But only if a total of 20 overs is possible. Hobart has been cold and rainy for the majority of this week, which does not bode well for the late match on Monday. The rain forecast for most of the day rises to 70% by 5pm and 80% by 8pm, raising the possibility of a shortened match.

South Africa: : Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen/Tristan Stubbs Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada.

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Match Details: Bellerive Oval
Day/Date: October 24, 9:30 AM IST
Time:01:30 PM IST