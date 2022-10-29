New Zealand easily defeated Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground to keep their spot atop the Group 1 table in the Super-12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. This victory allowed New Zealand to keep their spot as the top team in Group 1 of the table.

After winning the coin toss and deciding to bat first, the Blackcaps’ captain, Kane Williamson, saw his team’s score fall to 15 for 3 at one point during the match. However, the Blackcaps were able to bounce back up to 167 for 7 and win the match thanks to 104 runs that were scored by Glenn Phillips off only 64 balls.

While New Zealand was attempting to defend the total, they bowled Sri Lanka out for 102 thanks to the efforts of Trent Boult, who took four wickets and returned figures of four for thirteen; Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, who both took two wickets; and Isa Boult, who returned figures of four for thirteen.

As a result of New Zealand’s victory, the team is currently in first place in Group 1 after collecting five points over their first three matches. This puts them ahead of Australia and Japan. They have gone one step closer to ensuring a berth in the competition’s semifinals as a result of their victory, which propelled them to the next level.

As of right now, Sri Lanka is in the same position it was in after the first three matches: they have two points. In addition, New Zealand’s performance in this victory was their greatest against Sri Lanka in Twenty20 Internationals in terms of the number of runs scored.

