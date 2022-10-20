T20 World Cup 2022: Three groups make roster adjustments

The T20 World Cup 2022 Technical Committee accepted the replacements of four players on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan team received two changes allowed by the committee.

England and United Arab Emirates teams received one replacement apiece.

Advertisement

The T20 World Cup 2022 Technical Committee accepted the replacements of four players on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan team received two changes allowed by the committee, while the England and United Arab Emirates teams received one replacement apiece.

Dushmantha Chameera, who had to leave the Sri Lankan team due to a torn left calf muscle, has been replaced by Kasun Rajitha. The pacer, who is 29 years old, will leave as soon as feasible for Australia.

Additionally, Danushka Gunathilaka of Sri Lanka, who bats in the top order, will be replaced by travelling reserve Ashen Bandara due to a torn left hamstring.

Tymal Mills of England, a member of the Poms’ travelling reserves, has taken Reece Topley’s spot after the latter suffered an ankle injury.

Last but not least, Zawar Farid, who fractured his left foot, has been replaced in the United Arab Emirates squad by travelling reserve Fahad Nawaz.

Advertisement

It should be noted that before a player may be formally added to the squad after being replaced, the Event Technical Committee must provide its consent.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket (Chair), Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, Peter Roach, Cricket Australia, Shane Doyle, Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee, Shaun Pollock (Independent), and Ian Bishop make up the Event Technical Committee for the big event (Independent).

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live updates Dasun Shanka, the captain of Sri Lanka, chose to bat first against...