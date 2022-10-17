T20 World Cup: England selects to start game against Pakistan from field

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain anticipated to have an impact on Pakistan India game
In the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match here on Monday, England’s captain Jos Buttler chose to elect to field first against Pakistan after winning the toss.
Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, is absent from the exhibition match. Vice-captain Shadab Khan is in charge of the team during his absence.
Squads
Pakistan: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah
Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood are all England players.
