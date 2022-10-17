Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
T20 World Cup: England selects to start game against Pakistan from field

T20 World Cup: England selects to start game against Pakistan from field

Articles
Advertisement
T20 World Cup: England selects to start game against Pakistan from field

T20 World Cup: England selects to start game against Pakistan from field

Advertisement
  • England selects to start game against Pakistan from field.
  • England’s captain Jos Buttler chose to elect to field first against Pakistan after winning the toss.
  • Babar Azam is absent from the exhibition match.
Advertisement

In the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match here on Monday, England’s captain Jos Buttler chose to elect to field first against Pakistan after winning the toss.

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, is absent from the exhibition match. Vice-captain Shadab Khan is in charge of the team during his absence.

Squads

Pakistan: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah

Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood are all England players.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain anticipated to have an impact on Pakistan India game
T20 World Cup 2022: Rain anticipated to have an impact on Pakistan India game

Rain anticipated to have an impact on Pakistan-India game. Australian Bureau of...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story