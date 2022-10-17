T20 World Cup: India defeats Australia in practice match after Shami’s last-over surprise

India defeats Australia in practice match after Shami’s last-over surprise.

Shami took advantage of the chance to dismiss the two fresh batsmen.

India’s dependable batsman Yadav kept his composure to contribute to the middle-order batting.

Australia’s batting collapse was caused by Mohammad Shami’s final over of the innings, which resulted in a six-run loss to Australia on Monday in a T20 World Cup practice match.

With four wickets in hand, Australia only needed 11 runs from the last over, but Shami took advantage of the chance to dismiss the two fresh batsmen. Australia might achieve 180.

India win a thriller! They beat Australia by 6 runs during their warm-up fixture in Brisbane 👏 #T20WorldCup | Scorecard: https://t.co/axrcp7psif pic.twitter.com/xPRsEGcdjG — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2022

Pat Cummins was taken out by Shami to start the game after he gave up four runs off the first two deliveries. India defeated the hosts and defending champions by six runs as a result of Ashton Agar being forced to return after being run out and Shami’s brilliant quick dismissal of the final two batsmen.

Set to chase 187 runs in a practise match before facing New Zealand in the opening match of the main competition on October 22, Australia went into full swing with the help of openers Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Finch.

Before Marsh was out just two balls before the power play came to a close, the two openers had worked together for 33 balls and scored 64 runs. He made 35 off 18 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries.

After switching back to his usual playing position, Finch continued to dominate on his end and played the captain’s role. He hit seven boundaries and three sixes in his 76 off 54 balls.

His dismissal in the 19th over of bowling by Axar Patel gave India some cause for celebration after a trying second half of the innings. None of the other Australian batters reached double digits after Glenn Maxwell’s 23 runs.

India’s dependable batsman Yadav kept his composure to contribute to the middle-order batting while maintaining a respectable strike-rate of 151.51. He needed the same number of balls as Rahul to get to 50, which included six boundaries and a maximum.



Dinesh Karthik added 20 runs in 14 balls to help India reach their goal.

For India, Kane Richardson claimed four wickets. Agar, Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc each claimed a wicket.

At the end of the powerplay, #TeamIndia are 69/0 KL Rahul gets to his 50 off 27 deliveries. Live – https://t.co/3dEaIjz140 #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cD3DQxtZpb — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022

