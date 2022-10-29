T20 World Cup: Netherlands coach thinks Pakistan is “beatable”

Pakistan is a team that is capable of being defeated -Ryan Cook

Pakistan will play the Netherlands at Perth Stadium on Sunday

Our Squad is optimistic about their performance against Pakistan – Head Coach (Netherlands)

Ryan Cook, the head coach of the Netherlands cricket team, has stated that Pakistan is a team that is capable of being defeated. Cook also mentioned that his team’s confidence against Pakistanis has been boosted by the fact that they have played close games against Pakistan earlier in the one-day international (ODI) super league.

On Sunday, Pakistan will play the Netherlands at Perth Stadium in a contest that is a must-win for them because they have already lost both of their games to India and Zimbabwe.

The head coach of the Netherlands team stated prior to the match that his squad is optimistic about their performance against Pakistan.

“I think every team wants to win the game that they play. But we’ve obviously seen that Pakistan team is beatable, so that’s good to know,” he said when asked if he would be hoping to repeat what Zimbabwe did.

“Obviously, playing them in the World Super League not so long ago in the Netherlands has given us a lot of confidence because we came quite close in those matches. Hoping to get over the line this time. It would be great,” he added.

The coach stated that the bowling assault for the Netherlands is “shooting well” and that they are hoping to grab several quick wickets against Pakistan on Sunday.

“Our bowling attack is firing well, and hopefully we can keep taking more wickets to give ourselves a bit more time at the back end to be able to make some inroads into the Pakistan batting order,” he said.

Cook, in response to a query, stated that his team’s previous match against Pakistan had helped them better grasp their position against Pakistan and that they are aware of what the Pakistanis will be throwing at them in the match that will take place tomorrow.

“Pakistan bowlers have a lot of paces, and we’ve faced them before, so we’re more familiar with what they have to throw at us,” he said.

“They do have a very well-varied attack, so we’ll be having to put our plans in place for them. Obviously, all the different batters are coming up with their individual plans against them and practicing those in the nets, so we’ll be able to bring them out tomorrow in the match,” the Netherlands’ coach added.

Cook is optimistic that his team will be able to defeat Pakistan, claiming that he is confident and positive that the Netherlands will be able to defeat Pakistan if it performs well in all aspects of the game.

“I suppose both teams start on zero points tomorrow, and both teams are even in that regard,” he said.

“It’s not up to us how they play, but we can control how we play, and I think that’s really the most important part that we follow those processes and make sure that we tick those boxes for ourselves,” Cook concluded.

