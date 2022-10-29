T20 World Cup: ‘Ramiz Raja needs to resign’

After the Green Shirts’ T20 World Cup loss to relative unknowns Zimbabwe

Former cricketer Sikander Bakht criticised the Pakistani team’s administration and the cricket board’s head, Ramiz Raja

In a thrilling final over, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by a run in the major tournament on Thursday

The former Test cricketer sought Raja’s resignation while discussing Pakistan’s sad loss.

Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the PCB, should go immediately, according to Bakht, who believes Pakistan has no chance of making it to the final four of the major competition.

“Not only chairman, but head coach Saqlain Mushtaq and batting coach Mohammad Yousaf should also resign,” insisted Bakht.

The expert also questioned the T20I ranks of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“What should we do with the number one batter? I know Babar is a top batter but what’s his contribution? Pakistan has nothing to do with your ranking until you win matches,” The veteran cricketer, whose final international match was in 1983, made this statement.

Bakht also attributed Pakistan’s defeat in the Asia Cup final to wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan.

“We kept on saying that their approach is not up to the mark. They are playing for themselves, your middle-order is failing again and again but no one heard,” explained the expert on cricket.

“Rizwan was to be blamed for our Asia Cup Final loss. They should have given chances to our middle-order batting,” He remarked this while making fun of Pakistan’s ruling class, particularly Babar and Rizwan.

