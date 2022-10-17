T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi meets Shami before leading India to win

Shaheen Afridi meets Shami before leading India to win.

There has already been attractive interaction between Pakistan and India players.

Shami took the place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, while Shaheen made a comeback from a knee injury.

Before the two bitter rivals square off against one another on October 23 in Melbourne for a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2022 match, there has already been attractive interaction between Pakistan and India players on the sidelines of training sessions.

Today’s warm-up game between India and Australia featured fast bowler Mohammad Shami facing Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi while bowling in the nets area.

The two top bowlers are returning to their teams for the major competition. In the Indian squad, Shami took the place of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, while Shaheen made a comeback from a knee injury.

Shaheen and Shami can be seen introducing themselves in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before their practise matches.

India managed to defeat the hosts and the defending champions Australia in their first pre-event match thanks in large part to three key wickets taken by Shami.

Cricket fans got to see exciting exchanges between Pakistan and India players during the T20 Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year in August. The PCB captured and shared the golden moments on social media, from Shaheen-Virat to Virat Kohli-Babar Azam.

Millions of people watched the footage of these conversations all over the world. More cricket between the two neighbours was desired by emotional and ecstatic spectators.

Pakistan and India have only faced off against each other twice this year, both in Asia Cup. This year’s T20 World Cup will mark the third clash between the two teams.

India won one and Pakistan two of their most recent meetings in the past 12 months. Pakistan defeated India in a World Cup match for the first time in October 2021. In their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2021, they trounced their bitter rivals by a margin of ten wickets.

Stars align ahead of the #AsiaCup2022 🤩 A high-profile meet and greet on the sidelines 👏 pic.twitter.com/c5vsNCi6xw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2022

Pakistan recovered from losing their opening T20 Asia Cup match against India by defeating them in the super 4 round.

