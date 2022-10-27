Advertisement
T20 World Cup: Wade positive for Covid before England match

Articles
Matthew Wade, who tested positive for Covid at the Twenty20 World Cup, will play Friday’s key match against England.

  • Matthew Wade will play Friday’s key match against England.
  • AFP said that the 34-year-old tested positive late Wednesday and exhibits minimal symptoms.
  • Glenn Maxwell practiced wicketkeeping in Melbourne.
The squad confirmed wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, who tested positive for Covid at the Twenty20 World Cup, will play Friday’s key match against England.

AFP said that the 34-year-old tested positive late Wednesday and exhibits minimal symptoms.

The spokesperson said Wade would play for the holders and hosts against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Glenn Maxwell, an all-rounder, practised wicketkeeping in Melbourne on Thursday and may fill in if needed. Australia does not have a dedicated wicketkeeper.

Players with Covid can play in World Cup matches but must travel separately to avoid spreading the infection.

Spinner Adam Zampa tested positive before the Sri Lanka match on Tuesday but has recovered and is poised to play against England in a contest neither team can afford to lose.

Australia won by seven wickets after losing to New Zealand.

Ireland’s George Dockrell played Sunday in Hobart against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka despite Covid.

