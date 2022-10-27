T20 World Cup: Wade positive for Covid before England match

Matthew Wade, who tested positive for Covid at the Twenty20 World Cup, will play Friday’s key match against England.

The squad confirmed wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, who tested positive for Covid at the Twenty20 World Cup, will play Friday’s key match against England.

The spokesperson said Wade would play for the holders and hosts against England at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Glenn Maxwell, an all-rounder, practised wicketkeeping in Melbourne on Thursday and may fill in if needed. Australia does not have a dedicated wicketkeeper.

Players with Covid can play in World Cup matches but must travel separately to avoid spreading the infection.

Spinner Adam Zampa tested positive before the Sri Lanka match on Tuesday but has recovered and is poised to play against England in a contest neither team can afford to lose.

Australia won by seven wickets after losing to New Zealand.

Ireland’s George Dockrell played Sunday in Hobart against Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka despite Covid.

