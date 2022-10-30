T20 WorldCup 2022: South Africa triumphed over India by 5 wickets

David Miller scored 59 runs without being dismissed in the victory

South Africa limited India’s score to 133-9 and then reached their own target with two balls remaining

Yadav’s knock of 68 off 40 balls, which included six fours and three sixes, was instrumental in India’s comeback from 49-5

South Africa improved their chances of advancing to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday by defeating India by a score of five wickets. David Miller scored 59 runs without being dismissed in the victory.

South Africa limited India’s score to 133-9 and then reached their own target with two balls remaining, largely due to a 76-run partnership between Aiden Markram (52) and Miller. This was the primary factor in South Africa’s success. As a result, South Africa took first place in Group 2 with five points, one point more than India and Bangladesh combined.

Despite an aggressive half-century by Suryakumar Yadav, South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi led a fiery pace onslaught to keep India at 133-9 on Sunday during the Twenty20 World Cup. This resulted in India being eliminated from the tournament.

India won the toss and elected to bat in their attempt to win their third game in a row, but the South African quicks made life difficult for them on the fast and bouncy pitch in Perth.

Yadav’s knock of 68 off 40 balls, which included six fours and three sixes, was instrumental in India’s comeback from 49-5.

Ngidi finished with figures of 4-29 off of his four overs, and he was ably supported by fellow fast bowler Wayne Parnell, who finished with 3-15 after beginning the innings with a maiden over, which is an extremely rare occurrence in T20 cricket.

Before being caught and bowled by Ngidi, who made his return to the team as South Africa’s only change, Rohit Sharma, India’s captain, hit a six and a four during his innings.

He then dismissed KL Rahul for nine, but the crucial wicket was taken by Ngidi, who had Virat Kohli caught in the deep for twelve. This silenced the crowd, which was dominated by Indian players.

The Indians were unable to cope with the increased bounce of the Perth track, and as a result, they lost half of their side for 49 runs in the first nine overs.

Kagiso Rabada made a sensational catch at long leg to remove the threat posed by Hardik Pandya, which resulted in Ngidi claiming their fourth wicket.

Yadav responded by hitting a couple of sixes while he and Dinesh Karthik were working to rebuild the innings.

The in-form Yadav, who hit an unbeaten 51 against the Netherlands in their most recent victory, even smashed Ngidi for a huge six over fine leg to get the crowd riled up. Yadav’s performance brought the crowd back to life. After that, he added another four to bring his total to fifty out of thirty.

Karthik attempted to join the attack, but he was bowled by Parnell. This allowed Parnell to break the stand that had been worth 52 runs, and the same bowler eventually got Yadav out for 68 runs in the 19th over.

The Proteas need to score 134 runs in order to win and remain unbeaten in the tournament. This comes after the Proteas’ opening match against Zimbabwe was a washout, but they won their second match against Bangladesh by a large margin.

