  T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin makes Bangladesh win over Netherlands by taking 4 wickets
T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin makes Bangladesh win over Netherlands by taking 4 wickets

T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin makes Bangladesh win over Netherlands by taking 4 wickets

T20 World Cup 2022: Taskin makes Bangladesh win over Netherlands by taking 4 wickets

Taskin roaring after taking wickets

  Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed accepted four wickets
  Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (seven not out) delivered a heroic 34-run organization
  Bangladesh play South Africa in their next Really 12 match in Sydney on Thursday, while the Netherlands face India.
MELBOURNE: Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed accepted four wickets as they started off their T20 World Cup with a toiled nine-run prevail upon the Netherlands in Hobart on Monday.

The Netherlands decided to bowl first and did well to confine Bangladesh to 144 for eight on a melancholy day at Bellerive Oval.

Paul van Meekeren (24) and Fred Klaassen (seven not out) delivered a heroic 34-run organization for the last wicket and trudged the Netherlands to inside 12 runs of triumph with two balls in excess.

In any case, Van Meekeren couldn’t clear the rope off Soumya Sarkar’s penultimate ball, fixing Bangladesh’s most memorable success in the second round of a T20 World Cup in 17 endeavors.

Man-of-the-match Taskin guaranteed the Netherlands’ pursuit started on a negative note as he eliminated opener Vikramjit Singh and number three Bas de Leede with the initial two chunks of the innings.

A resistant 50 years from all-rounder Colin Ackermann (62) kept Netherlands in the game however Taskin excused the number four in a two-wicket burst in the seventeenth over.

Bangladesh play South Africa in their next Really 12 match in Sydney on Thursday, while the Netherlands face India.

