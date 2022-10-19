Caleb Jewell led Tasmania to a seven-wicket victory over South Australia at Adelaide Oval in the Sheffield Shield.

Tasmania’s comeback victory is capped by Jewell’s century.

Jewell kept his cool to lead Tasmania to victory, with Jordan Silk by his side.

Jake Carder made an excellent diving catch while running with the flight of the ball.

Tasmania began the final day of their 235-run chase at 0 for 104, but the loss of Tim Ward, Jake Doran, and Ben McDermott during the morning session on Wednesday dropped the visitors to 3 for 164.

Jewell kept his cool to lead Tasmania to victory, with Jordan Silk by his side.

Ward was eliminated on the sixth ball of day four after edging Wes Agar behind. To remove Doran, Jake Carder made an excellent diving catch while running with the flight of the ball, and McDermott fell shortly before lunch.

Jewell dug in to ensure there were no late stumbles, and the 25-year-old celebrated his century by pulling Agar for six.

Veteran paceman Peter Siddle was instrumental in Tasmania’s victory, with figures of 4 for 51 and 4 for 45.

Tasmania’s victory marked a significant improvement over their season-opening defeat to Queensland by an innings and 172 runs.

