Edition: English
  Team will use T20 World Cup combination in tri-series, Babar Azam
  • Team will use the T20 World Cup combination in the tri-series.
  • Babar XI will play Bangladesh in the opening game of the tri-nation series.
  • Prior to today’s opening game, the team trained.
Advertisement

Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, declared that they would play at full strength in the next tri-nation series in New Zealand.

Babar stated that while they experimented with numerous combinations during the T20I series against England, it is now time to choose a final combination in a video message published by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.

“Against England, we utilized our bench and tried several various lineups. But at this point, we must be certain and decide on a definitive lineup for the T20 World Cup. The same combination will be used in the tri-series “The captain revealed.

On October 7, Babar XI will play Bangladesh in the opening game of the tri-nation series. Prior to today’s opening game, the team trained.

Babar claimed that under the T20 format, no team is simple when discussing the tri-nation series competition.

“In T20 format, no team is simple. Blackcaps are difficult to play against at home, “said he. “The tri-nation series has a quick pace. You must compete against two distinct teams with various strategies, “Added Babar in light of their tri-series back-to-back matches.

Advertisement

Before the T20 World Cup, the opportunity

Babar views the tri-nation series as a chance before the crucial T20 World Cup. “New Zealand’s conditions are comparable to those of Australia. Pitches are bouncy and the weather is cold, same like in Australia, “He stated what he had noticed.

He added, “This series is a terrific opportunity for us to be ready for the T20 World Cup.”

