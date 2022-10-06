Team’s focus would be on T20 World Cup 2022, Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq stated that their focus would be on the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Pakistani squad head coach Saqlain Mushtaq stated that their focus would be on the T20 World Cup in 2022 while competing in the tri-nation series.

The head coach stated, “In this series, we must keep an eye on T20 World Cup preparations.

Evaluation of the remaining combinations

During the home T20I series against England, according to Saqlain, they will test and use what is left. According to him, “We will try to test things that we didn’t in the T20 series against England.”

“If you make a mistake in the T20 format, you must play again the following day. We’ve had great performances from our players the past couple of years, and I’m hoping we can continue that trend this time around “Finally, he said.

