Tear gas was to blame for an Indonesian football stampede.

It resulted in more than 130 fatalities.

It happened after a game on October 1 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java.

Advertisement

Tear gas was to blame for an Indonesian football stampede that resulted in more than 130 fatalities, according to the country’s security minister.

After a game on October 1 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java, a group of government officials, football and security specialists, and other professionals initiated an investigation to ascertain the primary cause of death.

Mahfud MD, the minister in charge of overseeing security, claimed on Friday that footage from 32 security cameras showed the situation to be more terrifying than previously thought.

The president has received the results, which are described in a 124-page list of suggestions.

Despite the fact that a different team was still looking into the chemical compound’s toxicity, Mahfud claimed that no matter what the findings were, they could not “diminish the conclusion that the enormous [number of] deaths was mostly caused by tear gas.”

FIFA, the organization that governs international football, forbids the use of the crowd control technique in stadiums.

Advertisement

The fact-finding team discovered that the on-duty police officers were unaware of the law banning tear gas, which they claimed was shot “indiscriminately” and the cops had used “excessive” tactics.

The Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) was found to have been negligent by disobeying the rules, and the investigation team demanded the resignation of the executive committee and chairman.

They also mentioned that the match’s organizer, PT Liga Indonesia Baru, had been careless.

Concerns and criticism over the occurrence have grown for the Indonesian government and PSSI.

Numerous of their officers are being looked into, according to the police and the military, in relation to the incident. The police have made an effort to downplay their involvement in the catastrophe, pointing out that the overcrowded stadium’s congested doors contributed to the crash.

Three police officers are among the at least six people accused of being involved in the fatal incident.

Advertisement

This week, the PSSI and FIFA jointly announced the formation of a task force to enhance crowd management and safety procedures.

The sport’s governing body made the unusual action as Indonesia prepares to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2019.

Also Read Indonesia president: No FIFA consequences will be imposed Indonesian President Joko Widodo says Under-20 World Cup will continue to be...