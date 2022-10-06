Thailand defeated Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup.

Natthakan Chantham was in fine form with her half-century as Thailand defeated Pakistan in a shock upset in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

When his team needed to score 117 runs in 20 overs, Chantham persuaded his team’s position. Thailand women’s cricket has a young history, but they have had one of their biggest victories abroad.

Thailand lost their opener Nannapat Koncharoenkai earlier in the game while needing to score 117 runs, but Chantham remained composed in the face of a potent Pakistani bowling line.

Chantham needed 51 balls and a strike rate of 119.60 to hit 61 runs, including five boundaries and two sixes.

After Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen saved her team from a middle-order batting collapse, the two openers combined for 40 runs.

Two consecutive wickets from Tuba Hassan put Thailand under strain. Chantham appeared to be in a different mindset, though. Chantham gave Thailand the upper hand despite wickets falling at the other end.

When Thailand needed 10 runs and had two new batters, Rosenan Kanoh and Nattaya Boochatham, at the plate, the experienced Diana Baig was given the last over.

Diana gave her opponents a lead by starting with two more runs than them and leaving them with eight runs off the final six balls.

On a full toss, Kanoh hit Diana for a boundary, giving Thailand strong expectations. Thailand secured the first victory in the Asia Cup this year as the right-arm pacer was unable to contain the flow of runs.

Thailand performed a good job thanks to a handy nine runs that included a boundary from Kanoh.

Nashra Sandhu and Kainat Imtiaz each took two wickets, while Nida Dar and Tuba Hassan each took one.

Sidra had earlier batted slowly to get Pakistan to 116/5. Sidra’s 64-ball 56 at an 87.50 strike rate helped Pakistan against minnows reach a manageable total. Six home runs were included in her inning.

Nida Dar made 12 runs, and Bismah Maroof managed only three as Pakistan’s middle order batting collapsed severely.

In the end, Aliya Riaz added a boundary to bring the score to 116-5. Thailand received two wickets from Sornnarin Tippoch.

