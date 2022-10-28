Advertisement
  • The Brazilian star was the target of a two-year prison sentence request by Spanish prosecutors
  • Spain’s public prosecutors have decided to withdraw all accusations against Neymar and others
  • Neymar was one of nine people who were accused of wrongdoing related to bribery and corruption
BARCELONA: On Friday, prosecutors in Spain dismissed corruption and fraud allegations against football player Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian’s 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona. The trial stemmed from an investigation into the footballer’s transfer from Santos.

The prosecutor made a stunning announcement, saying that “withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations” that they had been accused of are being dropped.

Neymar, who is now 30 years old, stated that he did not remember if he participated in the negotiations that led to an agreement being sealed in 2011 with Barcelona over his transfer two years later to the Spanish side from the Brazilian club Santos. Neymar made this statement after saying that he did not remember taking part in the negotiations.

Neymar, a major component of the Brazil team that will be travelling to the World Cup in Qatar next month, was a target of the prosecution in Spain, and they wanted him to serve a two-year prison sentence and pay a fine of 10 million euros, which is equivalent to $9.7 million.

The allegations against Neymar have been dropped, marking the successful conclusion of a protracted judicial battle that centered on the player’s high-profile move to Europe.

After that, in 2017, he made a transfer that broke the world record and went to Paris Saint-Germain, which is owned by Qatar.

Neymar was one of nine defendants who faced allegations relating to corruption. The other defendants included his parents and the company that they own, N&N, which oversees Neymar’s business activities.

