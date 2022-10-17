The PCB confirms Shaheen Afridi would be available for England’s exhibition game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, a star pacer for Pakistan, will be available for the T20 World Cup warm-up match against England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday.

The Asia Cup and the home series against England were both missed by Shaheen, 22, who suffered a ligament injury to his right knee in a test match in Sri Lanka in July.

But now that he will actually play on the field, Pakistan will have a huge advantage as they approach the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Afridi, who has taken 47 wickets in 40 T20 matches, is a crucial part of Pakistan’s setup because Australian conditions are anticipated to benefit from his ability to bowl quickly and generate bounce.

Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, South Africa, and two qualifying teams are all in Group 2 of the World Cup.

On October 23, they face India in Melbourne for the tournament opener in front of a packed house.

Group 1 is made up of the defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifier teams.

